EF100 2026: The race for franchise excellence returns

The Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) returns for its ninth year, inviting UK franchise brands to compete for national recognition through a rigorous evaluation process, with entries opening August 1 and winners announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in March 2026.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s franchising elite are once again preparing for the prestigious Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100), now entering its ninth year. The annual ranking, celebrating the most dynamic and high-performing franchises in the country, opens for entries on Friday, August 1.

Earning a place in the EF100 positions a franchise brand as a leading force within the UK franchising sector. It is an achievement that boosts brand reputation and raises visibility among prospective franchisees nationwide. For brands that claim one of the coveted Top 100 spots, this definitive league table shines a spotlight on the businesses setting the gold standard in franchising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, the EF100 rankings are decided by a distinguished panel of more than 25 leading experts from across the UK franchising industry. This includes prominent figures such as Anita Roberts, Franchise Director, and Gillian Morris, UK Head of Franchising, from headline sponsor HSBC UK. They are joined by respected industry leaders like Pip Wilkins QFP, Chief Executive of the British Franchise Association, among many others.

EF100 2025 winners

Franchises are assessed using a comprehensive eight-point scoring system covering key areas such as longevity, financial performance, network size and growth, and contributions to both the franchising sector and local communities. Judges also examine the level of support provided to franchisees, the brand’s commitment to innovation – particularly in technology and ESG initiatives – and the ambition shown in future plans, including expansion, product development and customer experience. This well-rounded approach ensures EF100 recognition reflects genuine excellence across every core aspect of franchising and business as a whole.

For Anita Roberts of HSBC UK, “This is my fourth year judging the EF100, and I’m always genuinely excited to see the fresh ideas, growth stories and standout achievements that brands bring to the table.”

Alongside the Top 100 rankings, the EF100 awards evening shines a spotlight on exceptional achievements across the sector. Special honours – including the coveted EF100 number one winner’s trophy – will be presented during a glittering ceremony in March. A host of additional awards will also be announced on the night, recognising standout performance, innovation, sustainability, diversity and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Marsh, Commercial Director at Elite Franchise, said, “Recognition is so important in franchising, and the EF100 awards evening is a true celebration of the industry’s best. It’s always an incredible night filled with inspiration, energy and well-deserved applause!”

Entries for EF100 2026 close at 5pm on Tuesday, September 30, with the official rankings set to be revealed on Friday, December 5.

Finalists who secure a place in the Top 100 will be invited to a spectacular awards ceremony on Thursday, March 12, where this year’s winners will be crowned.