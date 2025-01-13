Eight new jobs created at Derry/Londonderry’s Moksh Indian Restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new restaurant has opened in Derry/Londonderry following the expansion of a well-known local takeaway.

Moksh, which has created eight new jobs in the city, has launched its new restaurant on the city’s Spencer Road where beautiful Indian meals are prepared by their top rated chefs.

The new restaurant builds on Moksh’s already renowned flavour packed takeaway service and has created eight new jobs.

It is owned by businessmen Umesh Aggarwal, Pushpender Thakur and Sushil Malik.

Moksh Owners and Chef

Co-owner, Umesh, said the restaurant stands out for its commitment to authentic Indian cuisine, emphasising fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

“We invested in the whole building,” he said. “Refurbishing the interior and exterior with Moksh colours to create a calming ambiance.

“We hired additional well-trained staff to help create a happy and friendly environment where people can come to relax and enjoy authentic Indian food and drink.”

He said the ambiance of the restaurant is designed to reflect Indian culture. Bringing people together to provide a memorable dining experience. Additionally, Moksh prioritises sustainability and local sourcing.

“We have a diverse menu that includes regional specialities, vegetarian and vegan options in unique fusion dishes.

“We offer a wide range of different authentic Indian Starters, Curries, Biryani’s, Kebabs, Naan, Rice, Vegetarian curries & Chef’s Specialities as well as Soft and Alcoholic Beverages.”

Since opening in 2023 in its previous Culmore premises in 2023, the move to Spencer Street earlier this year enabled Moksh to develop the high standard restaurant.

Fellow co-owner Pushpender said customers will be able to choose from rich and creamy curries, sizzling kebabs, fragrant biryani, or the tantalizing goodness of Indian street food.

“Our diverse menu offers a delectable selection of dishes that cater to every palate, from mild to fiery, vegetarian to meat-lover, and everything in between, said Mr Thakur.

“Our chefs are passionate about crafting each dish with the finest ingredients and traditional Indian spices to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.

“And, don’t miss our Chef’s Specials, where our culinary experts showcase their creativity with innovative, one-of-a-kind creations that will surprise and delight your taste buds.”

Partner in the business Sushil Malik said the team were looking forward to extending the Moksh Indian Restaurant welcome to all lovers of great food.

He added: “Whether you’re planning a cosy night or hosting a gathering of friends and family, Moksh Indian Restaurant is your go-to destination for delicious Indian food that never compromises on quality or authenticity.

Join us on a flavourful journey through India’s culinary treasures. Taste the Moksh difference today.”

Moksh Indian Restaurant is at 162 Spencer Rd, Derry/Londonderry, BT47 6AH.