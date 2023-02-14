Eight members of staff will be made redundant when the doors of the Abbey Centre branch of Toytown close this weekend.

The store at Newtownabbey’s Longwood Road will shut on Sunday, February 19.

In a statement, Kris Simpson, the company’s managing director, said: "There was a total of nine staff members in our Abbey Centre branch. One of them had handed their notice in and is leaving in mid-February, so a total of eight staff members will be made redundant as a result of the store closing (three full-time and five part-time).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One member of staff has been with us for over 14 years and I’d have loved to be able to offer alternative positions within SMF Toytown, but unfortunately we don’t have any suitable positions available to offer at this time.

Abbey Centre. (Pic by Google).