“We thank customers for their patience while we work with our partners to resolve the issue.”

Electric Ireland says it is working to resolve an issue that left a number of customers in Northern Ireland without power.

In a statement, the company said some of its keypad customers are affected by an error which has capped their meter at a £10 credit limit.

Electric Ireland added: “A small number of customers’ electricity supply has been interrupted. Customers who purchased a top up between the 30th of August from 00.00 to 31st of August at 13.23 may be affected. If you have not purchased a top up in this time period your meter is not affected, please top up as normal.

"We are contacting affected customers directly, reconnecting where necessary and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"Any customers who are without electricity supply should contact us on 0800 313 4926. Affected customers should not purchase any top ups, until instructed to do so.