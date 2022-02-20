Hosted by Elaine Livingstone, Asda’s Community Champion, Ellen thoroughly enjoyed getting out and having an afternoon of chat at her local store.

Elaine said: “Ellen made my day. I was so emotional speaking to her as she lost her husband just 13 months ago.

“We did word searches, coloured in, did jigsaws, and chatted away.

Asda Portadown customer, Ellen Rodney (87) with Community Champion Elaine Livingstone at a recently hosted a Time to Talk event.

“She was so keen to get involved and she was great craic, I found it so rewarding and I was delighted that she enjoyed herself,” said the well known Community Champion.

“Ellen doesn’t like going out at nighttime, so I provided her with leaflets and contact details of other groups in the area that operate during the day.”

Mrs Rodney said: “I had a fantastic time at the Asda store with Elaine, she is great fun and very understanding.

“ Elaine is very suited to her role, and I look forward to the next Time to Talk event,” said Ellen.

Asda Portadown Community Champion Elaine Livingstone at a recently hosted a Time to Talk event.

“I would like to see more of a turnout at the next event because I love meeting new people, younger people have Facebook but we older folk don’t so it would be great to see more people socialising and getting involved,” said Mrs Rodney.

The Time to Talk event was held to encourage people to talk more openly about mental health.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Time to Talk emphasised the importance of removing any embarrassment or concerns one may have when seeking the help they may need.

“This event was organised to bring ASDA customers and colleagues together for a chat, not just around mental health but on any topic, they wanted to discuss.

“The event aimed to make customers and colleagues feel comfortable and that someone was there to listen,” said the spokesperson.

Following the successful first event, Elaine, the store’s Community Champion of 10 years, plans to make this a monthly occurrence and is positive that the Time to Talk event will become even more popular.

