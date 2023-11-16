Register
Embrace the magic of handcrafted gifts at Flowerfield’s Christmas Craft Market

The much-anticipated Christmas Craft Market has made a welcome return to Flowerfield Arts Centre Portstewart.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
This fantastic seasonal market is filled with the finest handcrafted gifts and shoppers can expect a selection that is bigger and better than ever, with 38 artisan stallholders showcased this year.

Many of the makers participating this year are from the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and by choosing a one-of-a-kind, handmade gift from the Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market, you will not only find the perfect present for your loved ones, but you will also support a fantastic community of artisan businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

It's a unique opportunity to embrace the spirit of giving while celebrating the incredible talent and craftsmanship that the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area and beyond has to offer.

This year’s Christmas Craft Market is open from now until Thursday, December 21 also offers late night shopping each Wednesday and Thursday.

