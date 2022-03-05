Embroidery business stitches it’s way to being ‘sew’ successful

Sarah said: “Throughout Nate’s illness, I kept thinking, why aren’t there t-shirts with ‘I’m Brave’, ‘I’m Awesome’ or ‘I Can do This’ – something that I could empower him with. When my son was in remission, our future had never looked brighter, but I was still in a bad place. The old Sarah was gone and I knew that I needed something for me. One day, my husband Paul encouraged me to do what I’d always wanted to do and make t-shirts with positive and inspiring messages on them. And Ted & Stitch was born. I bought a machine and got creative for my boys and it wasn’t long before I started receiving orders from family and friends. Never in a million years when I was sitting at my kitchen table stitching those initial orders did I imagine that Ted & Stitch would be where it is today. A growing business with our own workshop, seven machines, five members of staff and orders from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and UK. I feel very lucky to be able to work with my husband in our family business and have a fantastic team of employees. We love what we do and I can truly say that our success is a result of sheer hard work and determination. The response and support has just been incredible and we couldn’t be more grateful.”