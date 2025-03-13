Employees 'worried sick' about upcoming changes

Businesses are being warned that changes to terms and conditions must be consulted on Business owners across Northern Ireland are not the only ones to be impacted by the upcoming changes to Minimum Wage and Employer National Insurance Contributions.

While some employees can look forward to an increase in their basic salary, many are increasingly worried about how their role may change after April 1st, or worse still, cease to exist.

The ‘cost to do business crisis’ is impacting many businesses, with small businesses in particular struggling to navigate the increased costs.

Hospitality Ulster announced this week that 65% of hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland are planning to reduce their employment levels due to the increased costs incurred from the changes, while 26% of it’s members have said they will reduce trading hours to compensate for the changes, and 22% will close at least one site.

Workers are becoming increasingly worried in recent months about how their employment may be at risk as a result, and this is having a knock-on effect on absence, loss of productivity, and declining mental health.

Business owners are being warned to consult their teams about any operational changes in good time, to protect their wellbeing, as well as protect the company from additional costs that might come from employment tribunal claims.

Dylan Loughlin, Principal Consultant at Copacetic Business Solutions says; “Many organisations are rightfully looking at how they can insulate themselves against the increasing costs of doing business. In doing so, it’s important to remember that any changes to an employee’s terms and conditions must be consulted on.”

“Employment Law in Northern Ireland dictates that employers generally cannot unilaterally change an employees contract. Employees or recognised unions must be consulted first before any changes are made.”

“I would encourage businesses to start this process today, rather wait until April. Effective and timely information, and open conversations, will support employees stressed about how they may be impacted by any proposed changes and make it more likely to result in a mutually acceptable position between both parties.”

He concluded; “Redundancy should always be a last resort, following the exhaustion of other avenues such as a review of sub-contractors, retraining and redeployment. Failure to take these steps prior to redundancy could result in a breach employment obligations.”

For more information and confidential advice, employers and employees can visit copaceticbusinesssolutions.co.uk