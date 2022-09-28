Employment fair to be held in Newtownabbey

Organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and Department for Communities, the event will run between noon and 6pm.

ISL and BSL signers will be in attendance between noon and 2pm.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “With over 60 exhibitors attending offering over 1,000 job opportunities, this is a great opportunity for people to see what is on offer from our local employers.

Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic by Google).

“Opportunities include those in hospitality, marketing, health and social care, manufacturing and much more. I would encourage anyone looking for employment or considering a career change to attend.”

A free shuttle bus will operate between Antrim Jobs and Benefits Office and the Valley Leisure Centre throughout the day.

The bus will leave Antrim at 11.45am, 1.15pm, 2.45pm and 4.15pm. It will then make the return journey from the Valley Leisure Centre at 2pm, 3.30pm 5pm and 6.15pm.