It first opened with the Bowling Alley, a popular venue for young people and young couples in the 1980s.

About six months later came the Hollywood Bar and L.A Niteclub with its iconic photos and central horseshoe bar.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many a wedding and christening was held there over the years.

At the Bowling Alley in Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan when it first opened in 1988.

Owned by Brian McCrory, he ensured Centrepoint was family-orientated.

His daughter Julie said: “As a close family we all had our own special memories from our times working and playing throughout it over the years.

“We would love to hear what your readers’ memories are,” she said.

While the bar had closed some years ago, the Bowling Alley was still going strong until Covid-19 hit and entertainment venues were hit hard by restrictions.

The sign outside CentrePoint Bowling Alley and Cinema on Lurgan's Portadown Road when it first opened.

The CentrePoint is still very much a hive of entertainment, hosting the Cascade Bingo and Casino as well as an Irish Dancing school and two Indoor 3g pitches.

It also has D-bees Off sales, Hollywood Tan And Glam and Power cuts hairdressers.

Kerry said: “We are now actively looking for new tenants to complement our existing tenants.”

If anyone is interested in this prime location, contact Julie at Kingham Property Services Phone: 028 3834 8383

A family photo of the McCrory family at the Bowling Alley in Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan when it first opened in 1988. From left : Wayne Mc Crory, Gayle Mc Crory, Samantha Rushe, Brian Mc Crory, Kathy Bishop, Julie McCrory.

-

-

A family photo of the McCrory family at the Bowling Alley in Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan recreated from the photo taken the year it opened. From left : Wayne Mc Crory, Gayle Mc Crory, Samantha Rushe, Brian Mc Crory, Kathy Bishop, Julie McCrory.

The Bowling Alley at Centrepoint at the Portadown Road, Lurgan when it first opened.

Part of Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan which first opened in 1988.

Part of the Bowling Alley at Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan which first opened in 1988.

Part of the Bowling Alley at Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan which first opened in 1988.