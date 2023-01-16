It has touched the lives of many in Lurgan and beyond but it is the ‘end of an era’ as Centrepoint in Lurgan has been bought over with the retirement of well known businessman Brian McCrory (70).

The announcement came on Friday evening by his firm Kingham Properties.

-

Advertisement

Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. The Centrepoint Leisure Complex has been sold by local businessman Brian McCrory following his retirement aged 70.

Advertisement

-

From it opened in 1988, the CentrePoint Leisure Complex in Lurgan was magnet for entertainment with its brand new bowling alley and cinema.

Advertisement

It first opened with the Bowling Alley, a popular venue for young people and young couples in the 1980s.

About six months later came the Hollywood Bar and L.A Niteclub with its iconic photos and central horseshoe bar.

Hollywood Bar at Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. The Centrepoint Leisure Complex has been sold by local businessman Brian McCrory following his retirement aged 70.

Many a wedding and christening was held there over the years.

Advertisement

While the bar had closed some years ago, the Bowling Alley was still going strong until Covid-19 hit and entertainment venues were hit hard by restrictions.

The CentrePoint is still very much a hive of entertainment, hosting the Cascade Bingo and Casino as well as an Irish Dancing school and two Indoor 3g pitches.

Advertisement

It also has D-bees Off sales, Hollywood Tan And Glam and Power cuts hairdressers.

The McCrory family at the Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. The Centrepoint Leisure Complex has been sold by local businessman Brian McCrory following his retirement aged 70.

Kingham Property Specialists described it as the ‘End of An Era’ and added: “We here at Kingham Properties have been privileged to have been the chosen estate agents of the successful sale which just recently completed.

"Brian purchased the site and original factory over 40 years ago as McCrory scaffolding’s manufacturing plant and over time had the vison of creating Ireland’s first leisure complex. Over the years Centrepoint expanded and grew and there are very few residents of Lurgan whose lives it didn’t touch.

Advertisement

"It has been an emotional bittersweet handover for all involved and we would like to take this opportunity to wish the new owner, every success with his new acquisition.

"Kingham Property Specialists is delighted to still be working day to day with all the excellent businesses located at Centrepoint and we look forward to watching the new owners vision for growing and expanding Centrepoint come to life.

Advertisement

Cinema at Centrepoint on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. The Centrepoint Leisure Complex has been sold by local businessman Brian McCrory following his retirement aged 70.

"As a family we all have our favourite memories of Centrepoint spanned over the last 40 years, we would love to hear your stories and see any photos you may have,” said the McCrory Family.