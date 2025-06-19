England captain Harry Kane backs golf clothing range inspired by myths and legends of Causeway Coast
Sustainable performancewear company Reflo have unveiled a limited edition ‘Giants’ collection in conjunction with The Open ahead of July’s tournament in Royal Portrush.
And, throwing his weight behind the collection of sustainable gear is footballer and Reflo ambassador Harry Kane who is a known advocate for environmental causes.
Kane can be seen in the launch video which is voiced by a Causeway Coast man synonymous with hospitality on the north coast – Willie Gregg of the Harbour Bar in Portrush.
The Reflo website states: “Long before it became one of the world’s most iconic courses, Portrush was home to the legend of Finn McCool, the giant said to have carved the Giant’s Causeway with his bare hands.
"Today, Portrush shapes a different kind of giant. Golfers whose skill, mindset and resilience earn them a place in the game’s history.
"This collection brings those worlds together, myth, landscape, and legacy, to create something bold, grounded, and built for performance.”
The limited edition of sustainable clothing features items such as a Skerries half zip, Curran and Causeway polos, a Finn hoodie and a Dunluce cap.
In keeping with Reflo’s mission, every item in the collection is made using recycled materials and supports planet-friendly initiatives like tree planting and water conservation.
With only 500 pieces of each item available, the collection will be available exclusively at The Open’s Official Merchandise Shop at Royal Portrush and online via the Open and Reflo websites.