Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Number Seven Rushmere in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre, posted the electricity bill on social media at the weekend showing the bill as £9,362.62.

The photo of the bill has been shared more than 1,000 times and many of the thousands of comments shared solidarity with the restaurant’s owners, voicing shock and anger at the rising cost of electricity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

The Number Seven Restaurant in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh. It received a huge electricity bill mounting to more than £7k for the month of August.

-

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “How are we supposed to get through the winter when our Summer Electric Bill for only 1 month is over 9k???

"Electric is normally twice as much for the winter months as well.

The Number Seven Restaurant in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh. It received a huge electricity bill mounting to more than £7k for the month of August.

"Our kitchen appliances and heating is gas as well. Enough is enough!!!”

One of the managers, who preferred not to be named, said they used electricity for their ovens, fridges, freezers, dishwashers and lighting.

"We have gas heating and cookers and I can’t wait to see that bill next month,” she said.

The popular restaurant is the largest in Rushmere and has been open for 14 years. “We are never empty,” she said, but added they did have a problem recruiting staff recently.

The month of August bill for Number Seven Restaurant in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh. The owner said 'Enough is Enough' as the Cost of Living is soaring.

Another restaurant, Squires, closed earlier this year.

The manager said the soaring bills were a concern but they had no plans to close. “No one is going to have spare money to buy a coffee at this rate. We have had zero support.

“People are nervous as they don’t know what is down the road,” she added.

She said: “Enough is enough. There needs to be a government cap on energy. People in the small business community need help.”

The Number Seven Restaurant in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh. It received a huge electricity bill mounting to more than £7k for the month of August.

She added that larger businesses within Rushmere are also suffering the effects of high energy costs.

Hopes are high that the new Prime Minister Liz Truss might put a freeze on energy bills. However prior to her appointment as the new PM, she has

consistently refused to explicitly set out what she would do to combat soaring energy costs.