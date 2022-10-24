Now in its tenth year, the awards were established to recognise, commend and promote the individuals and businesses who are creating change and making a positive impact within Northern Ireland and beyond.

With a record number of applications, and over 600 representatives from across the private, public and social enterprise sector attending the ceremony, Enterprise Causeway was thrilled to be presented with the awards for Leader of the Year 2022 for CEO, Jayne Taggart; Best Small Social Enterprise of the Year; Best Use of Digital Marketing (Highly Commended) for its social enterprise, The Designerie, Bushmills.

Established in 1984, Enterprise Causeway was created to support, promote and champion local businesses.

The Enterprise Causeway team pictured with their Best Small Social Enterprise of the Year award

Having started out as a converted barn space on the Gateside Road, Coleraine, it now manages property across six sites - Coleraine, Kilrea, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and Bushmills, totalling over 134,250 sq. ft of industrial units, offices and coworking spaces.

Enterprise Causeway has also delivered an extensive range of innovative business support and growth programmes to thousands of aspiring and established local entrepreneurs, including the Go for It, Exploring Enterprise, Immersive Causeway, Venture Causeway, Lead2Grow and Co-Innovate.

It is also responsible for designing and developing flagship projects such as The Designerie, which began as a pop-up shop in the Diamond, Coleraine, in 2015.

Other flagship projects currently taking place include the €7.8m renovation and extension works to the Courthouse building in Bushmills, transforming it into a creative hub, housing a coffee shop, retail, and community and event space.

Jayne Taggart

In partnership with the Langholm Group, the Chronicle Press renovation project, which, upon completion, will provide a new digital hub for up-to 200 small/micro and start-up businesses in the centre of Coleraine, vitally helping to contribute to town regeneration and boost the economy.

Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive of Enterprise Causeway, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement for our small, but incredibly hard-working and passionate team, who go that extra mile to support entrepreneurs and small creative businesses across the Causeway area.

“I would also like to mention our Board of Directors, who take time out from running their local businesses to provide strategic direction and advice so that Enterprise Causeway can continue to seek out new opportunities to grow, scale and deliver on its social purpose.”

Reflecting on Jayne’s Leader of the Year award, Frances Lundy, Chair of Enterprise Causeway, commented: “Jayne is well reputed for being a highly effective ambassador for the social enterprise sector in NI and is passionate about raising awareness of the transformational impact the sector has on the local economy.

Zoe Jones, Store Manager of The Designerie, Bushmills, accepts the highly commended award for Best use of Digital Marketing on behalf of the social enterprise

“Jayne continues to build stakeholder relationships and secure funding to deliver innovative projects and initiatives, which seek to advance the social enterprise movement.”

Zoe Jones, Store Manager Designerie, stated: “We are so appreciative of this recognition of our creative and dedicated approach to reaching out too, and engaging with our target audience and customers through our website, social media channels and newsletter.