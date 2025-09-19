Enterprising Women launches autumn / winter events programme to support Mid and East Antrim's female entrepreneurs

A fresh season of support is here for female entrepreneurs in the Mid and East Antrim area, as Enterprising Women launches its autumn / winter programme of events and networking opportunities.

Through tailored events, training and networking opportunities, Enterprising Women helps local women at every stage of their business journey. This Autumn/Winter schedule, which runs until January, has been designed in direct response to member feedback, ensuring that topics and speakers reflect the needs and interests of the group. Sessions will include workshops on mindfulness, confidence building, successful branding, and a variety of networking opportunities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “Enterprising Women is a shining example of the positive impact that can be made when we invest in our local entrepreneurs. By supporting and connecting women across our Borough, this network is helping to build confidence, create opportunities and strengthen our local economy. I’m delighted to see the Autumn/Winter programme launch and look forward to seeing even more women benefit from this fantastic initiative.”

Kelli McRoberts, CEO of Carrickfergus Enterprise, added: “We are delighted to launch our Autumn/Winter events schedule for Enterprising Women. This year, we have put together an exciting programme of events shaped by the feedback of our members, ensuring the topics and speakers truly reflect what matters to them. It’s inspiring to see our network continue to grow, and I look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new members to what promises to be a fantastic season ahead.”

Local members are already feeling the benefit of the network. New member Paula Fallon, founder of Soul Essence, Healing by Paula, shared: “I recently signed up to join Enterprising Women. Having just set up my own angelic reiki healing business, I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to meet some lovely like-minded women - and I wasn't wrong.

“My first event was such a beautiful morning in nature. I got to meet the best group of ladies, and we shared stories, business pages and laughs. I thoroughly enjoyed the event and was made to feel so welcome by everyone.

“I am very excited about the amazing line up of events for Autumn/Winter and sharing these experiences. I am so glad to have found this amazing group.”

Facilitator and member Karen Mulvenna, founder of Wildflower Yogi, expressed: “I’m always open to exploring opportunities that allow me to share my passion for all things wellness. I became a member of Enterprising Women when I opened my yoga and wellness studio, Wildflower Yogi, to build a valuable support network as I navigate entrepreneurship.

“I was delighted to facilitate one of my ‘Morning in Nature’ events, a beautiful opportunity for members to pause, connect and recharge. Bringing a morning of health and wellness to this entrepreneurial community was a pleasure, allowing me to support women in nurturing themselves so they could return to their businesses feeling refreshed and inspired.”

Melanie Christie-Boyle MBE, Chief Executive of Ballymena Business Centre, said: “Ballymena Business Centre is delighted to partner with Carrickfergus Enterprise as they roll out an exciting schedule of events for local enterprising women this Autumn and Winter season. By joining forces, we provide the necessary support and inspiration to help build personal confidence and explore networking opportunities to flourish in business.”

Enterprising Women, a dedicated female business network funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and managed by Carrickfergus Enterprise in partnership with Ballymena Business Centre, has been supporting new and established female entrepreneurs since 2018. The network now boasts over 150 members across the Borough working in sectors ranging from retail and tourism to artisan and professional services.

For more information on Enterprising Women or to join the network, visit Enterprising Women.