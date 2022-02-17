Entrepreneurs urged to seek support from 'Go For It' Programme

The scheme, which aims to help entrepreneurs across the country to translate their business idea into reality, is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Mid-Ulster District Council has banded together with Council areas across Northern Ireland to urge local entrepreneurs to Go For It’ in 2022 with the support of the programme. During 2021, Mid-Ulster DC delivered over 200 individual business plans to budding business owners.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business advisors across Northern Ireland. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan, covering everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term sales growth.

Pictured are Mid Ulster Council Chair Cllr Paul McLean, Shea Gribbon, and Patricia Elliott.

Thanks to the Go For It programme, Shea Gribbon was able to turn his hobby into his full time job by launching The Shoe Dr.

Shea said: “I got in touch with the go for it programme through a friend, fellow business owner. I was struggling and needed help with the business side of things, and he recommended them.

The go for it programme helped me a lot with starting up the business. I knew how to paint shoes but I had no business experience I had no plan, no idea about finances, they were a massive help with the actual business side of it.”

Patricia Elliott, Business Adviser at WorkSpace Enterprises said: “We looked at Shea’s branding, we encouraged him to go on to social media and look at the financial management of his business and with the development of his business plan he had a road map to go forward with his idea.