Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recognising the very best of business from across the Causeway region, the grand finale will take place on Thursday, November 9, at the Lodge Hotel. The awards will highlight the positive contribution that businesses make to the economy and society.

Anne Marie McGoldrick, President of Causeway Chamber, said: “The awards, which have been running bi-annually since 2005, are about celebrating past success and setting future aspirations for our business community to reach new standards of excellence. Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards provide an insight into the wealth of business talent and success across all sectors that this region has, we have so much to be proud of and this year will be no exception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For 2023 we have a total of 18 award categories that have been carefully reviewed to reflect the changing dynamic of our Borough. The awards are FREE to enter and OPEN to all businesses across the Borough. Within our Borough we have dynamic companies that are making a positive contribution to their local communities and finding new markets for their products and services at home and further afield. Our awards acknowledge the relentless efforts of these businesses and their talented employees.”

Causeway Chamber of Commerce President Anne-Marie McGoldrick with Headline Sponsors from Randox Health ( left) Laura Mooney and Pauline Bradley along with Event Host (right) Sarah Travers at the launch of the Causeway Business Awards 2023. Credit Ciaran Clancy

Pauline Bradley, Randox Manufacturing Director said: “We are delighted to again sponsor the Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards and to play our part in recognising the importance of businesses to the wellbeing of the local economy. Successful businesses are essential to generate the employment, wealth and services that are critical to the Borough – and involve a great deal of hard work, risk, commitment and innovation. We would also like to congratulate the Causeway Chamber for their support and recognition of all those businesses who add so much to the lifeblood of our society.”

The full list of award categories are: Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by TOURISM IRELAND, Accommodation of the Year sponsored by AIB, People Development Award sponsored by ULSTER UNIVERSITY, Excellence in Innovation sponsored by EUROPA FOODS, Retailer of the Year sponsored by COLERAINE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (CBID), Excellence in Marketing Award sponsored by EAKIN HEALTHCARE, Community Impact Award sponsored by RIADA RESOURCING, Excellence in Local Planning Award sponsored by CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS BOROUGH COUNCIL, Small Business of the Year sponsored by ABBEY AUTOLINE, Eco Champion Award sponsored by THE ELECTRIC STORAGE COMPANY, Social Impact Award sponsored by FUELWISE, Food Producer of the Year sponsored by MERROW HOTEL, Best Start up Business sponsored by ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY, Business Growth Award sponsored by DANSKE BANK, Family Business of the Year sponsored by firmus energy, Best Young Person in Business sponsored by BLUEBIRD CARE COLERAINE, Best Eatery Award sponsored by FIRST CHOICE RECRUITMENT, Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS BOROUGH COUNCIL.

The closing date for entries is Monday, October 2 at 9am with entrants being assessed and the finalists announced week commencing October 9. To view the award categories and enter, please visit https://www.causewaychamber.com/ccag-business-awards-2023/. For further information you can contact Annette Deighan, Operations Manager