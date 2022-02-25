Excellence in business recognised

16 awards were won across 15 categories at the ABC Business Awards 2022 held in the Seagoe Hotel on Thursday, celebrating success across a wide range of corporate and consumer-focused categories. Congratulations to all winners and finalists!

Held in association with Northern Ireland’s leading energy company and associate sponsor, Power NI and hosted by presenter Sarah Travers, the gala black tie event took place on Thursday 24 February in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.

Celebrating success across a wide range of corporate and consumer-focused categories, honours included Best Hospitality Business, Innovation, Social Enterprise Business, Business Growth, and Excellence in Manufacturing and Customer Service, as well the prestigious Sir Allen McClay Young Business Person accolade. The awards night also included accolades for Best New Business, Best Family Business, Best Apprentice Employer, Best Place to Work, Best Agri-Food Business, Best Transport and Logistics, and the Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Business Award

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covering all corners of the borough, winners on the night included: ConstructTuition; Irwin M&E; Sinton’s at the Bridge; Alternative Heat (two awards); Maxx Life Gym; ubloquity; incredABLE (incorporating incredABLE Enterprises); Donaghy Shoes; Almac Group; Home Instead; Armagh Cider Company; Long Meadow Cider; and Manfreight Limited. Bill McAtavey from Azil Racking and Shelving scooped the prestigious Sir Allen McClay Young Business Person Award, while Mairead Mackle MBE, founder and CEO of Tarasis Enterprises, was bestowed the Business Ambassador Award on the night.

Ellen Marks from Ubloquity receives the Best Innovation Award from Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee Councillor Declan McAlinden. This exciting Scarva-based company specialises in harnessing blockchain technology to create foundational platforms to underpin digital trust networks.

Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr commented: “On behalf of the council, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our winners and commend all the finalists for getting behind these awards.”

READ MORE: Banbridge New Look store opens

Alternative Heat’s Fergal Hegarty receives the Best Business Growth Award from Gill Johnston from award sponsor GMcG Chartered Accountants. This company was able to show tremendous growth in their business which has come about through innovations and making calculated decisions in a sustainable way. The growth has enabled them to attract and retain local talent which often lost to other parts of the country.

Owner of Sinton’s at the Bridge restaurant in Scarva, Julianne Morton, receives the award for Best Hospitality Business from the Lord Mayor on behalf of sponsor Ulster Tatler. Sinton’s at the Bridge showed how passionate they are about their business and how they have grown over the years by keeping their focus on good food and service. It is great to see a business in hospitality coming out of the pandemic with growth plans and ambitions.

In their second win of the evening, Alternative Heat’s Fergal Hegarty picks up the Excellence in Manufacturing Award from Alderman Jim Speers. The judges were blown away by the quality of entrants and the presentations by the shortlisted companies. This category proves that the ABC Borough is a world class manufacturing centre of excellence. Alternative Heat demonstrated a significant growth in turnover and staff, and the judges were so impressed that not only do they have their order book full for 2022 but they also have it 50% full for 2023.

Una O’Duil from Home Instead receives the Best Place to Work Award from Councillor Kevin Savage. This company demonstrated that they care about their employees and that each person is seen as an individual with different needs, motivations and aspirations. The result is a growing business with a happy team in a sector that has had a really challenging 22 months.