With the developments well underway, having started at the end of March, shoppers are keen to see the latest transformation of the Co Armagh shopping centre unveiled.

It’s been an amazing 18 months of £10m of improvements across the main shopping complex which has enticed some top retailers to open in the store, including Primark, Waterstones, Mango, Søstrene Grene, Caffe Nero, SCHUH, Mountain Warehouse, RITUALS, Warren James and Miniso to name but a few.

This latest phase is focusing on major improvements to the west Mall. Currently there is huge boarding shielding customers from the on-going work but the buzz around the shopping centre is excitement as people are eager to discover the latest milestone for Rushmere.

In the past year there have been some major changes at the shopping centre creating a modern and inviting shopping experience.

Earlier in March the centre’s team shared their excitement for the new West Mall enhancements. In an online statement Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are thrilled to finally unveil our plans for improvements in our West Mall, further enhancing the Rushmere experience.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption over the coming months, however we are extremely excited for this next stage of our redevelopment and hope you are too! We can’t wait to see this dream become a reality.”

With a new £1.7m access road to the new centre already given the green light, it will all help make the buzzing centre even easier to access.

1 . RUSHMERE SHOPPING CENTRE NEW EXTENSION .jpg An architect's impression of the new look west mall of Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo: Rushmere Shopping Centre

2 . 20250515_101036.jpg Inside the west mall of Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh which has fabulous shops and comfy sofas. Photo: Carmel Robinson

3 . 20241220_132156.jpg New stores such as Cafe Nero, Primark, Waterstones, Mango, Søstrene Grene, SCHUH, Mountain Warehouse, RITUALS, Warren James and Miniso are just some of those which have opened in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh within the last 2 years. Photo: Carmel Robinson