Exciting New Podcast Series Explores the Power of Employee Ownership in Northern Ireland

A new five-part podcast series on the Public Eye Podcast is shining a spotlight on Employee Ownership, a business model gaining momentum across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Produced by Granite Podcast Studios at the Granite Exchange in Newry and hosted by renowned broadcaster Sarah Travers, this engaging series shares firsthand experiences from business leaders, employees, and experts who have embraced Employee Ownership.

With contributions from Connor Murphy, Minister for the Economy, the series highlights how Employee Ownership can transform businesses, create empowered workforces, and contribute to economic resilience. Each episode features inspiring stories from businesses that have successfully transitioned to Employee Ownership, offering practical insights and lived experiences to inspire others.

“This series captures the excitement and opportunity of Employee Ownership,” said Catherine Muldoon, DLD Fund Representative. “Through real stories, expert advice, and discussions with policymakers, listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the benefits and potential of this model for businesses, employees, and communities.”

Among the contributors is Aidan O’Neill, founder of the DLD Fund, who joins Andrew Harrison from Co-ownership Solutions to discuss the reasons he is so passionate about growing Employee Ownership in Northern Ireland and beyond. Their conversation provides valuable insights into the practical steps businesses can take and the long-term advantages of this approach.

The series reflects the growing interest in Employee Ownership across Northern Ireland, where businesses are increasingly seeing it as a way to secure their future, enhance collaboration, and retain talent.

Don’t miss the first episode, available now on all major podcast platforms and: https://www.podbean.com/ep/pb-j9w36-173bd73