‘Exciting time’ for Antrim Castle Mall - Manager

Speaking last week as greetings cards and gift shop The Card Factory upgraded its store and moved to a larger unit within the centre, its Manager Pamela Minford, said: “2022 marks a really exciting time for Castle Mall Antrim which has been on a growth trajectory since it reopened after periods of lockdown in 2020 and 2021.

“We are working hard to secure new tenants and revamp our existing offering to continue to attract new shoppers and keep them spending in the town centre.”

The Card Factory’s new 3,215 square foot premises officially opened its doors on Saturday, January 8, occupying a prime space in the town centre shopping mall.

The Card Factory in Castle Mall, Antrim, has relocated to a new larger unit within the shopping centre. Pictured outside the new store is Area Manager, Val Irvine (left) and Store Manager, Mel Sloan (right).

The new store signals significant investment by The Card Factory into the centre.

The relocation news comes in what has been an exciting period of development for Castle Mall with a number of other openings recently announced.

Veena’s Brows and Beauty Bar is another new addition to the shopping mall.

And, before Christmas, local restauranteur, Gerard McQuillan, launched Banh Boy Antrim, a Vietnamese style café and coffee bar and has proven to be a popular addition to the town’s food and drink scene.

Pamela Minford said: “It’s wonderful to see such commitment in the centre from our retailers and we are looking forward to working closely with them throughout the year.