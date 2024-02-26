Executive calls for UK law on sub-postmaster convictions to apply in Northern Ireland
Michelle O’Neill, Emma Little-Pengelly and Naomi Long have written a joint letter to Kevin Hollinrake, Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, after it emerged that the legislation to reverse the convictions would only apply in England and Wales.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We have written to Kevin Hollinrake today setting out our clear opinion that any legislation to reverse the convictions of sub-postmasters must also apply here, given that postal services are a reserved matter and the compensation schemes are UK-wide.
“We are determined that our local sub-postmasters who have endured years of stress and financial ruin should be treated the same as those in England and Wales.”
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “We believe that applying the proposed Westminster legislation in Northern Ireland would be the fastest solution and avoids differential treatment, including in terms of accessing compensation. It would simply not be possible to take our own legislation through the Assembly this side of summer recess. Our sub-postmasters have suffered enough, it is simply not acceptable to require them to go through a further court process.”
Justice Minister, Naomi Long said: “I am firm in my view that the UK Government should include Northern Ireland in legislation to reverse convictions of sub-postmasters. I have been clear that this is the fastest legislative solution and one that will see those affected in Northern Ireland receiving equitable treatment with their counterparts in the rest of the UK.”