Expansion plans for Hutchinson Engineering in Kilrea submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
A recent application, submitted by Hutchinson Engineering, details plans for a one and half storey “ancillary conference /educational /accommodation /administration blocks and associated landscape/outdoor recreation/wellbeing spaces”, as well as “siteworks associated with established rural business Hutchinson Engineering training academy”.
A supporting document, by Manor Architects, described Hutchinson Engineering as “a family-based company, operational across UK and Ireland with offices in Kilrea”.
The document stated: “The multi award-winning, world class engineering facility specialises in sub-contract engineering and metal fabrication for a range of sectors including transport, materials, handling, agriculture, and construction.
“The company is focussed on a growth strategy which involves investing in new technology and innovation to improve productivity and competitiveness. It is an exemplar company focussed on training, apprenticeships and alternative management structures and strategies.
“Investments in equipment, robotics and automation to increase production capacity and turnaround times are mutually linked with training staff to be the best in the business.
“Their continued expansion plans will see securing of those jobs as well as enabling them to consolidate and expand to target new markets and secure recent contracts. As part of their continued expansion and growth strategy Hutchinson Engineering have embarked upon and commissioned a firm of award-winning architects.
“They will work alongside directors and staff to develop an overarching plan and strategy and see Hutchinson Engineering develop a first-of-its-kind academy not only in Northern Ireland, but in the world.”
The application will be presented to council members at a future planning Committee meeting.