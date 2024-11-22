Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craigavon-based Express Freight has been acquired by a leading provider of delivery solutions across the UK and Ireland.

DX announced the acquisition of the family-owned and operated business as part of the continuing expansion of its freight division.

With a successful trading track record of over 50 years, Express Freight offers pallet, parcel and general freight deliveries in Northern Ireland. Based at a three-acre site in Moyraverty, Craigavon, it operates 54 daily delivery routes and employs over 115 staff. The purpose-built depot has approximately 17,500 sq ft of raised warehouse floor space, 38 loading bays, a rear access bay, as well as around 6,000 sq ft storage area and over 6,500 sq ft of office accommodation; the depot also has a 10,000 sq ft drive-through canopy. In a statement, DX said: “The acquisition of Express Freight supports the continuing expansion of DX’s Freight division, which is a market leader in the delivery and collection of irregular dimensions and weight (“IDW”) items.

"Express Freight is well known to DX Group as a successful independent service provider. Following the completion of the acquisition, the management team of Express Freight will remain with the business, ensuring its smooth integration into the DX network and continued high service quality to existing customers.

Express Freight depot. Photo: Submitted

"As part of its ambitious growth plans, DX is actively pursuing further accretive acquisitions. The Group is well-positioned to continue consolidating the fragmented logistics market.”

DX went on to say it is also evaluating opportunities to strengthen its offering in integrated logistics and expand into new end markets.

Paul Ibbetson, chief executive officer of DX (Group), commented: "We believe that integrating Express Freight within the DX Group will generate significant growth opportunities, whilst expanding the presence of the DX brand, in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"We are confident that the Express Freight customers will benefit from joining a larger group that is incredibly focused on service-quality and customer satisfaction.

“On behalf of everyone at DX, I am delighted to welcome Michael Mitchell, Lynne Brown and all of the team, and I look forward to further success with Express Freight as part of DX Group.”

Michael Mitchell, managing director of Express Freight, commented, "We are extremely pleased to be joining the DX Group. Both our businesses are strongly aligned in terms of delivering service excellence and providing local customer services.

"DX have been on a fantastic growth journey over the past five years and are well positioned to continue this. We are incredibly excited to be joining the Group and playing our part in the DX success story moving forwards.”