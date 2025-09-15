Expressions of interest welcomed for Neighbourhood Tourism Experience Business Support

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is calling on local businesses, community and voluntary organisations, creative and skilled individuals, and collaborative groups to submit expressions of interest for the Neighbourhood Tourism Experience Business Support.

This follows the success of the ‘Embrace Community Spirit: Shaping Tourism Together’ workshop held in March, which brought together passionate individuals and organisations from the tourism and hospitality industry, eager to shape the future of tourism within their communities.

Neighbourhood tourism is all about authentic, place-based experiences that reflect the unique identity of our towns, villages, and rural communities. It’s rooted in the culture, heritage, hospitality, creativity, and community spirit. Whether it’s a guided walk through historic streets, a food experience, a creative workshop, a family focused festival, or an outdoor adventure, this is your opportunity to turn your idea into something visitors can enjoy and remember.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “Tourism continues to be a key strategic priority for Mid and East Antrim, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate the unique character of our communities. This business support is an exciting opportunity for local people to turn their ideas into visitor experiences that reflect the spirit, creativity, and heritage of our Borough.

"By investing in neighbourhood tourism, we’re not only helping to grow sustainable tourism, but also empowering individuals and groups to showcase what makes their towns and villages truly special.”

Expressions of Interest are welcomed from those based within Mid and East Antrim who have a clear connection to a local place or community. Applicants should be working on an existing or emerging tourism concept, have relevant skills or experience, and offer something distinctive to the Borough’s tourism landscape.

Business support activities are expected to begin in autumn/winter 2025. If there is sufficient interest, a second-stage application process may be launched to develop a dedicated ‘Neighbourhood Tourism Experience Development Programme’.

Expressions of Interest must be submitted by 9am on Monday, September 22. To learn more or to apply, please visit: www.shapedbyseaandstone.com/trade-support/latest-mea-tourism-training-opportunities