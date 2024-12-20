Larne delivery office has hired two workers and six extra vehicles as the Royal Mail responds to increased demand over the festive season.

The team at Main Street is “pulling out all the stops” for Christmas as East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson discovered when he called in recently.

Christmas is Royal Mail’s busiest period, with around double the normal volume of letters and parcels processed.

Mr Wilson spoke to Michael McColl, customer operations manager about Royal Mail’s strategy to continue to make sending and receiving parcels as convenient as possible over the festive period by adding more choice.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, Gordon Lyons MLA and Cheryl Brownlee MLA with postal workers at Larne delivery office. Photo:submitted

This includes services like Parcel Collect, where posties pick up parcels from customers at the doorstep, and offering more ways to drop off parcels at convenient times and locations.

Mr Wilson said: “Royal Mail is an iconic part of Christmas in the UK – it wouldn’t be the same without our posties. I’ve got a newfound appreciation for what they do after seeing how the operation works on the inside.”

Across the UK, the business has recruited 16,000 temporary workers to help its 85,000 posties sort the additional mail and increasing number of parcels over the festive period. Almost 4,000 new vans, trucks and trailers were being added to the fleet in time for Christmas.

Michael McColl, customer operations manager for Larne, said: “It was great to have Sammy visit our delivery office, and to show him how we are gearing up for our peak period. We are pulling out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers.”