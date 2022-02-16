Family-run Ballyclare restaurant closes after ‘huge losses due to restrictions’

Greys Restaurant, which operated on the town’s Main Street, announced last week it was shutting.

However, most of the eatery’s 10 employees have been able to take up alternative employment, according to the business.

The closure was announced last Thursday (February 10) in a Facebook post, which read: “We are very sad to say that we will not be reopening the restaurant. This has not been an easy decision, but we have taken such huge losses due to the trading restrictions that it simply isn’t feasible to continue.

Greys Restaurant. (Pic by Google).

“Greys gift cards will be reimbursed. Please email your Greys gift card number to [email protected] so that we can arrange this.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us. We have had some great times with our fab guests and we will miss you.”

All 10 members of staff have been offered new employment at the owner’s partner’s business, with eight being able to take up the option.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times following the announcement, Livvy Cowan, director of Libry Catering Ltd, said: “I was devastated that Greys couldn’t reopen as the team really was my extended family. I have loved working with them and have so many memories that I will treasure.

“There were 10 team members and I have been very fortunate to be able to offer them employment in my partner’s business. Unfortunately, this was unsuitable for two team members.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, both while trading and since announcing we have had to close. Our guests have been truly amazing and many friendships have been made.

“I would also like to thank the landlord and suppliers who have been great to work with over the last five years. Not forgetting our business neighbours. Ballyclare is a fantastic community and I have loved working within it.

“I would also like to wish Ballyclare North End FC and Ballyclare Comrades FC the very best of luck. I have always tried to support local sports teams, schools and charities as I believe in community spirit.

“This is a very sad time for me. My one request is that Ballyclare be promoted in its best light so that other local businesses don’t suffer as we did.”