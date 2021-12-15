Festive families flock to the first Dundonald Christmas Market

Food and crafts lovers from across the Lisburn & Castlereagh area spent the evening enjoying the many seasonal foods and flavours on offer. Some of the finest artisan producers present included Spontaneous Deuce and newcomer to the local food scene, Lisburn schoolboy, Nicholas Dennison of Rock Road Farm, among others.

Speaking about the event local Councillor Hazel Legge, Development Committee Vice-Chair said: “The council is delighted with the huge success of the first festive Dundonald Christmas Market. We are delighted with the number of visitors who visited Comber Road Square last Friday evening. After what has no doubt been an extremely challenging couple of years for local food, drink and craft producers, it was great to see so many of them using Dundonald Christmas Market as a showcase for their products.”

In addition to the fabulous choice of food and drink on offer, the Christmas Market also offered customers the chance to support their local crafts makers during the Christmas gift-buying season. A select range of seasonally themed crafts was on offer from Dundonald based organic flower farm Sow Grateful.

Visitors to Dundonald Christmas Market were kept warm and satisfied throughout the evening with artisan coffee, hot chocolate and cakes from the Suitor Coffee truck and a very tasty menu from fellow Castlereagh vendor, Urban Street Grub.

Whilst browsing the stalls, visitors to Dundonald Christmas Market were treated to sights and sounds of festive cheer filling the air in the form of seasonal entertainment with live music from local artist Shannon Weatherup and performances from dancers from the Michelle Johnston School of Highland Dancing. Younger guests enjoyed seasonal crafts and Santa himself even took the time out from his busy schedule to make an appearance.

