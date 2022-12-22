Festive market in Mallusk raises over £850 for Northern Ireland Children's Hospice
A Christmas market at Mallusk Enterprise Park raised £860.59 for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, as well as supporting local food banks and the Cash for Kids NI toy appeal.
The event, hosted and supported by the Newtownabbey-based enterprise agency, as part of their 30th birthday celebrations, showcased new and established local businesses, supported charity causes and provided entertainment to visitors - with live music by tenant of Mallusk Enterprise Park - Audio Level DJ store and folk band The Rogues.
Over 90 local children also got to experience a free visit to see Santa.
The team at Mallusk Enterprise Park would like to thank everyone for their support in making this, their first market, such a success for all.