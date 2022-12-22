Festive market in Mallusk raises over £850 for Northern Ireland Children's Hospice

A Christmas market at Mallusk Enterprise Park raised £860.59 for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, as well as supporting local food banks and the Cash for Kids NI toy appeal.

The event, hosted and supported by the Newtownabbey-based enterprise agency, as part of their 30th birthday celebrations, showcased new and established local businesses, supported charity causes and provided entertainment to visitors - with live music by tenant of Mallusk Enterprise Park - Audio Level DJ store and folk band The Rogues.

Over 90 local children also got to experience a free visit to see Santa.

The team at Mallusk Enterprise Park would like to thank everyone for their support in making this, their first market, such a success for all.

Undefined: readMore

1. Festive fun in Mallusk The Mallusk Christmas Market raised £860.59 to support the work of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. Photo: con Photo Sales

2. Festive fun in Mallusk Artist Janine Dempster and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Ald Stephen Ross pictured alongside her Business Adviser. Photo: John ONeill Photo Sales

3. Festive fun in Mallusk Mallusk Market provided a showcase for local business The Salty Herb. Its founder Peter McClean is pictured with Chairman of Mallusk Enterprise Park Iain Patterson and CEO Emma Garrett. Photo: John ONeill Photo Sales

4. Festive fun in Mallusk Ald Stephen Ross pictured with tenant of Mallusk Enterprise Park Audio Level DJ and CEO Emma Garrett. Photo: John ONeill Photo Sales