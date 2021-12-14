Festive season in full swing as Carryduff welcomes Christmas Market

Local traders Zoe Shiels of Blixt Bakery, Cathryn Abernethy of Pink Paper Designs and Kelsey Carroll of Squiggles and Sketches pictured with Cllr Hazel Legge, Vice Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Development Committee

Visitors can expect to have their Christmas spirit awakened with an array of festive foods, gift ideas, activities and entertainment guaranteed to make the festive spirit come alive. Carryduff Christmas Market will provide over 20 local artisan food producers and craftspeople a platform to showcase their unique produce and festive gifts.

Commenting on the upcoming Carryduff Christmas Market, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said, “It is wonderful to see the festive excitement building in the local community as we prepare to host the first ever Carryduff Christmas Market. The local artisan food and craft offering is inspiring, and I am thrilled so see so many keen Lisburn and Castlereagh based traders taking part. I have no doubt visitors to the market will be impressed with the array of locally sourced and handmade products on offer, which will make wonderful Christmas gifts for friends, family and loved ones, this festive season.”

The market will host a wide range of artisan producers, all ready to get those taste buds tingling, including local favourites Spontaneous Deuce and Dough Heads. Other offerings include newcomers to the scene, Blixt Bakery with festive bakes and scrumptious bagels and schoolboy farmer of rare breed pigs, Nicholas Dennison along with many more festive foodie delights. There will also be an impressive local arts and craft offering, including Badgergate Woodland Crafts, handmade crochet from Crochorla, Lisa’s Buttons n Bows and Squiggles & Sketches all eager to showcase their handmade products to their fellow Carryduff residents.

In addition to the local artisan food offering, visitors will be welcomed by the enticing smells from the ever-popular local street-food scene. A delicious offering of gourmet street-food and drinks will be on offer with new food tribe Urban Street Grub, who will be trading alongside the ever-popular Dough Heads, and Tribal Burger. Warming coffees and hot chocolates from Percy’s Coffee and Suitor Coffee will also be available as well as delicious sweet and savoury crepes from Crepes 2 Go.

“As a new business I am delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Dough Heads style pizzas at the upcoming Carryduff Christmas Market. Markets such as this are extremely important for independent traders and producers, as it provide a wonderful platform for us to showcase our produce and build relationships with the local community.” said Sinead McKendry of Dough Heads. “We started trading in Carryduff just a few months ago and it is exciting for us to be a part of the Christmas market.”

Wholly embracing the festive spirit, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has pulled out all the stops by calling upon the local community to provide the seasonal entertainment. Local acoustic musicians will be on hand to enhance the ambience and entertain visitors, and there will also be performances by Norney Henderson School of Irish Dancing and Just Stage It Academy. Santa will also be popping in for a visit and children can partake in seasonal decoration making with Santa’s elves on call to lend a helping hand.

Carryduff Christmas Market is free to attend and will take place Friday December 17 from 4pm-8pm. The market will be managed with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. The advice is to wrap up warm and join the festive fun.