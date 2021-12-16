Festivities in full swing as crowds attend the first Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market

Over 6,000 people gathered at The Dark Walk and Hillsborough Fort in support of local artisan food producers and craftspeople showcasing their products at the first Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market, hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Food and crafts lovers from far and near had the opportunity to enjoy a delicious array of festive flavours from some of Northern Ireland’s finest artisan producers including local favourites Spontaneous Deuce and Ispini Charcuterie. Other offerings included seasonal chutneys and preserves, speciality cheeses and rare breed meats, organic teas, juices and much more as visitors delighted in the opportunity to fill their festive larder.

Commenting on the event, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the council’s Development Committee said, “We are thrilled to host the first Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market and it is wonderful have extended the market across two days due to its popular demand. The high standard of local artisan food and crafts traders in attendance was phenomenal and I am delighted they chose Hillsborough as their showcase. We look forward to hosting more markets in the village next year to celebrate its newly acclaimed royal status.”