Festivities in full swing at Carryduff Christmas Market

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council pulled out all the stops by calling upon the local community to provide the seasonal entertainment for market visitors. Sounds from local singer-songwriter Shannon Weatherup set the tone for the evening and visitors were entertained throughout with performances by the Norney Henderson School of Irish Dancing and Just Stage It Academy. Children got to partake in seasonal craft making with Santa’s elves lending a helping hand throughout the evening. The big man himself, also made an appearance, in a last-ditch attempt to get his ‘nice’ list finalised, just in time for Christmas.

Reflecting on the success of Carryduff Christmas Market, Cllr Hazel Legge, Vice-Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said, “It was wonderful to see the local Carryduff community immerse themselves in the festive spirit at this year’s first Carryduff Christmas Market. The local food, drink and craft offering throughout the Lisburn & Castlereagh council area is exceptional and I am delighted they chose Carryduff Christmas Market to showcase their unique offering.”

“As a new business I am delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase Blixt Bakery and our festive offering of homemade baked bagels and buns at the first Carryduff Christmas Market. Markets are vitally important for new ventures such as mine as it provides a vital platform for us to showcase our produce and build a customer base within our local community” said Zara Shiels of Blixt Bakery.

Marketgoers enjoyed a tremendous selection of speciality foods from some of the finest artisan producers in Northern Ireland including local favourites Spontaneous Deuce and Dough Heads, alongside newcomers to the local food scene, Blixt Bakery with festive sweet bakes and scrumptious bagels and schoolboy farmer of rare breed pork, Nicholas Dennison to name just a few.

Throughout the evening, visitors had a great choice of street food and speciality coffee to choose from with the aforementioned Carryduff based start-up Dough Heads and Urban Street Grub, joined by the renowned Tribal Burger and delicious sweet and savoury crepe makers Crepes 2 Go. To keep warm, Percy’s Coffee and Suitor Coffee where on hand with indulgent hot chocolate, brews, and bakes.

Artisan food wasn’t the only thing on the menu at Carryduff’s first ever Christmas Market. Marketgoers also had the opportunity to support their local craft makers including Badgergate Woodland Crafts, Crochorla, Lisa’s Buttons n Bows and Squiggles & Sketches who had a handpicked selection of festive gifting options on offer, which were ideal for those who still had a few Christmas gifts to tick off their list.

