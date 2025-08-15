Final chance for Mid and East Antrim entrepreneurs to make ‘Ultimate Pitch’ for £6,000 investment

With time running out to enter this year’s Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, entrepreneurs across the Mid and East Antrim borough have been issued with a last call to put themselves forward for a chance of winning up to £6,000 in investment for their business idea.

The deadline has been extended and entries now close this Friday 22 August 2025, with the competition open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

The Local heat in the Mid and East Antrim borough will take place on Friday 17 October at the Ecos Hub, Ballymena where entrants will make the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.

Heat winners will receive £1,000 investment and progress to the final, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy in November.

Mid and East Antrim Council has joined with NI's other 10 councils to deliver the Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch competition.

The overall winner will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a year’s incubation space.

Winners of sub-categories, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People’s Choice Award – who will also get a £1,500 cash prize.

Last year’s Mid and East Antrim Borough council winner was Gemma McAllister of WearMatter who secured a spot in the final after pitching their adaptive clothing brand producing garments for people with disabilities to a panel of judges from across the local business and civic community.

Gemma also went on to secure the overall Ultimate Pitch Award at the Northern Ireland-wide final.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “We know that the Mid and East Antrim borough is a hot bed of entrepreneurship and we’ve already received some amazing entries to this year’s Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch.

“If you haven’t already put yourself forward, there’s still time to get involved ahead of the closing date.

“So whether you are starting out on your entrepreneurial journey for the very first time, have a fledgling social enterprise, or a great new business idea, the judges want to hear from you.”

Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their local heats, with the region-wide final taking place on Wednesday 19th November, during Global Entrepreneurship Week. Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.

To find out more about Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, view the full terms and conditions, and apply, visit: www.go-succeed.com/TheUltimatePitch.