Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cream of rural businesses from across Northern Ireland have been shortlisted for the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of public nominations have been pared down to a final 26 and loyal customers and patrons can now take part in a public vote to support their favourites.

The champions will then be announced in Belfast at The Bridge, Titanic Belfast on April 1. The successful businesses will then go forward to the next round, competing against winners from across the country in the grand final. National winners will be announced June 18, at the House of Lords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria, including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local produce, and the energy and diversity of their business.

The cream of rural businesses from across Northern Ireland have been shortlisted for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards. CREDIT COUNTRYSIDE ALLIANCE

The ‘Rural Oscars’ are now in their 17th year, and are a vital way of celebrating rural businesses that go the extra mile and support their local economy.

Being nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards can have a real impact on rural businesses. The businesses which go on to become finalists or champions will receive regional and national recognition, strengthening the reputation of their brand.

There are five categories: ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Countryside Alliance Northern Ireland Director Gary McCartney said: “At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting.”

The link to the public vote can be found at https://www.research.net/r/SGNDS6Y

The shortlisted businesses by category are as follows:

Butcher:

Marquess Meats, Muckamore; McGreevy’s, Downpatrick; McMasters Butchers, Whitehead; O’Doherty’s, Enniskillen; O’Kane’s Meats, Claudy.

Local Food/Drink:

Balleyboley Dexters, Carrowdore; Maegden, Bushmills; Sintons at the Bridge, Scarva; The Dairy, Glenoe; The Sweet Life by Lauren, Armagh; Wine and Brine Restaurant, Moira.

Pub:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friels, Swatragh; Head O the Road, Portadown; Johnny Joe’s McCollam’s Bar, Cushendall; The Happy Landing, Eglinton; Tomney’s Bar, Moy.

Rural Enterprise:

Ballee Pharmacy, Ballymena; Causeway Coastie Food Tour, Coleraine; Ellie Mo’s Coffee Shop, Portadown; Garden Fresh & Lily’s Flowers, Tandragee; Nora’s Coffee Shop, Irvinestown.

Village Shop/Post Office:

Centra, Donaghmore; Duffy Thomas & Sons Ltd, Killough; Eurospar, Maghaberry; Spar, Tobermore; The Village Store, Loughall.