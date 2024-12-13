Finance minister meets with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon business leaders

Dr Caoimhe Archibald, the Minister for Finance, was warmly welcomed by Councillor Sarah Duffy, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, as she met with the Business Partnership Alliance (BPA) at CPS Property, Armagh.

The meeting focused on addressing critical economic and financial challenges faced by the business community across the Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, praised the importance of the engagement: “I was delighted to welcome Minister Archibald to Armagh and facilitate meaningful dialogue between the BPA and the Department of Finance. Raising key challenges our business community are facing is important to support our local economy.”

During the meeting, the Minister and attendees discussed a comprehensive agenda, which included:

L-R: Paul Tamati (ABC Council), Charlene Stoops (Deputy Chief Executive ABC Council), Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Cllr Sarah Duffy and Adrian Farrell (Chair of BPA)

Learnings from the BPA Business Confidence Index, providing valuable insights into the current business landscape.

Discussion on business rates and rates reform, exploring available support mechanisms, challenges related to the rising minimum wage, and the publication timeline for the updated valuation list.

Challenges facing Northern Ireland’s finances, focusing on the October budget outcomes and revenue-raising strategies.

Mid South West Growth Deal, a critical update on progress for this transformative regional initiative.

Finance Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Earlier this week I launched my strategic roadmap for the rating system, to ensure the support we are providing best meets the needs of households and businesses. I also announced I am commissioning research on the cost of doing business here. It was great to meet with the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Business Partnership Alliance to update them on both these initiatives.”

The BPA, established in 2016, represents businesses from urban centres and rural areas within the borough. Acting as a unified voice for the local business community, the BPA advocates for sustainable, profitable growth while fostering dialogue with key stakeholders.

BPA Chairperson, Adrian Farrell added: "We are deeply appreciative of Minister Archibald’s engagement on these pressing matters. From rates reform to the growth deal, these discussions are vital to ensuring the long-term success of businesses in our borough."

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Sarah Duffy welcomed the Finance Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald to Armagh. Also pictured is Art O’Hagan from CPS Properties and Adrian Farrell, Chair of the Business Partnership Alliance.

Held at CPS Property in the iconic Seven Houses, the meeting highlighted the ongoing commitment from Council, DoF and the local business community to foster a robust economic environment, driving business growth, and addressing the challenges facing the ABC borough.