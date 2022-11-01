Find your dream team at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's upcoming job fair

The in-person recruitment event, organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) Labour Market Partnership and supported by the Department for Communities, will take place on Thursday November 24 from 10am to 3pm.

The job fair will host a variety of employers from a wide range of sectors including hospitality, IT, customer service, construction and transport.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of LCCC’s Development Committee, urges local businesses to sign up: “I encourage local employers to take full advantage of this fantastic recruitment opportunity. By meeting potential candidates in an informal setting, businesses can get a better sense of their career goals, skills and attributes – helping them find the perfect fit for their business.

Find your dream job at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council job fair

“This is a chance for employers to sell themselves and flexible space will be provided to allow for demonstrations or interactive elements to take place when showcasing their business. Private interview areas will also be available.

“If you’re an employer planning to recruit for vacancies between November and February 2023, please register your interest before Thursday November 3 at 5pm. We expect that this event will be oversubscribed, so make sure you apply now.”

Whether you’re looking to change jobs or seeking employment, come along to the job fair. With competitive salaries, excellent benefits, opportunities for promotion and an extensive learning and development programme, this recruitment event is not to be missed!