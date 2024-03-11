Firm reflects on Internation Women's Day success
The event, themed #InspireInclusion, was held at the Riverside Centre, Lisburn and brought together local people to explore and celebrate the empowering stories of local women who are making a difference.
Participants heard from Bernadette Bolo-Duthy, National Director of Habitat Cambodia, who shared insights into the inclusive work in Cambodia, specifically focusing on local women becoming effective advocates for safe, affordable housing.
The event also gave the opportunity to hear from ReStore volunteers and Habitat staff, with four local women sharing the impact of their Habitat journeys, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and collaboration.
Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat Ireland, said, “It has been a wonderful morning. One of the things which inspires me about Habitat’s mission is that is has always been about inclusion, about everyone, everywhere having access to equal opportunities to access affordable housing. Here, and around the world when everybody has something to give and something to gain we build the kind of communities where equality and justice are lived out.’
Learn more about Habitat Ireland’s work and how you can get involved locally or globally: www.habitatireland.org.