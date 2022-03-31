The hike will come into force just three months after the firm raised gas prices by 33.57% across the Ten Towns network last month.

Many customers are already struggling since the last massive price hike.

The Ten Towns include Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon, Lurgan, Portadown, Limavady, Londonderry and Newry.

Gas prices are on the rise again.

The firm said: “The sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier, firmus energy, to announce increases to its natural gas tariff in the Ten Towns Network area of 16.31%. This increase will take effect from 3rd May 2022.

“Today’s announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £3.86 per week 1 on to the average household bill in the Ten Towns area.”

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine.

“This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of Home Heating Oil, coal, electricity, and gas. Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

He continued: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need. If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected] Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

“We will be announcing a tariff change for the Greater Belfast Network area in the coming days,” said Firmus.

