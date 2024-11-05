Five food to go businesses from the Causeway Coast have been announced as finalists for the 2024 NI Food to Go Awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice.

They are: Chipmongers, Portstewart – Best Fish & Chips to Go; CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes, Coleraine - Best Bakery/Patisserie to Go; Jimmy House, Coleraine - Best Asian-Pan Asian Food to Go; Phat Pizza, Portstewart – Best Pizza to Go; North Coast Pizza, Bushmills – Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year; Steel Yard Cafe, Ballymoney – Best Burger to Go and Catering Truck of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday, November 19, and will be hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay. The independent judging panel have agreedthat th e finalists paint a picture of a thriving food to go scene across Northern Ireland.

The awards will recognise and celebrate the excellence and variety of food to go establishments in Northern Ireland. These are the first awards of its kind to be professionally and independently judged in Northern Ireland and are organised by the NI Food to Go Association.

Chair of the Judging Panel Joris Minne and Michael Henderson. CREDIT JCOMMS

Hundreds of entries from food to go business in Northern Ireland were received across 23 categories, ranging from Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year, Best Coffee to Go, Best Burger to Go to Catering Truck of the Year.

The esteemed judging panel of industry experts was led by restaurant reviewer and food writer, Joris Minne, who said: “It has been a pleasure for all of us as judges to dive into the thriving food to go scene here in Northern Ireland.

"Not only has the judging panel discovered new and exciting businesses in our local communities, but we have tasted dishes inspired by flavours from the Philippines to Philadelphia, local favourites cooked extremely well and a range of exciting plates of food that are thinking outside the box. We look forward to honouring all finalists and winners on November 19.”

NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson also commented: “This is an opportunity to showcase our vast array of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland. It is important to acknowledge the entrepreneurial flair, dedication and contribution of these businesses to the local economy.”