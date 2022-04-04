Five star rating for Portstewart accommodation

Pictured at Strand Head accommodation in Portstewart (L-r) is Norman McBride, Senior Quality Advisor at Tourism NI with Trevor Turkington, Owner of Strand Head.

Following an extensive refurbishment last year, Strand Head offers guests a unique setting with five luxurious en-suite bedrooms, all featuring spectacular sea-views.

The accommodation is situated on the road down to Portstewart Strand, opposite Portstewart Golf Club.

Norman McBride, Senior Quality Advisor, Quality & Standards team at Tourism NI, commented: “Strand Head offers a superb standard of accommodation and is a fantastic addition to the tourism product in the North Coast area.

“The five-star property offers visitors a relaxing base to retreat with some of Northern Ireland’s must-see visitor attractions nearby, including the Giant’s Causeway and Portstewart Golf Club.”

Norman added: “I commend Trevor and his team for their hard work and for offering visitors an exceptional standard of accommodation. Congratulations on a very well deserved five-star rating.”

Trevor Turkington, Owner of Strand Head added: “We are delighted to have received our five-star quality grading award from Tourism NI.