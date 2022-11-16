A Ballycastle man has been making a ‘Giant’ impression on the Swedish tourism industry.

Flip Robinson of Giant Tours Ireland was part of a delegation which attended the Travel News Market in Stockholm this week.

Tourism Ireland, together with five tourism companies from across the island of Ireland – including Giant Tours Ireland – have been attending Travel News Market in Stockholm this week, promoting and selling Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland to Swedish tour operators and travel agents.

Travel News Market, a one-day business-to-business event, was a valuable opportunity to connect with influential Swedish travel trade and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) buyers – all looking for destination inspiration and information for their clients.

Annika Söderblom, Moveo Travel; and Flip Robinson, Giant Tours, at Travel News Market in Stockholm