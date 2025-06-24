Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been asked for feedback on a consultation received from DAERA Marine and Fisheries Division, Marine Licensing over a proposal to develop offshore wind farms.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company behind the proposal, North Channel Wind Ltd, (NCW), has asked DAERA for a “scoping opinion” under Marine Works Regulations.

A report presented to the council’s Environment and Economy Committee at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday evening, said that NCW is proposing to develop two floating offshore wind farms, in the North Channel and Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states that one will be located “near Glenarm Marina” in waters approximately 120 metres to 130 metres deep. It has indicated that NCW is anticipating construction of between 46 and 68 turbines.

Glenarm beach. Local Democracy Reporting Service

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has asked to be included in all future meetings.

The local authority’s harbours and marinas department commented that one in three vessels that visit Glenarm Marina has an automatic identification system (AIS) installed and some craft may need to “re-route to avoid the installation”. It was suggested AIS may be required on perimeter turbines.

Speaking at the meeting, Knockagh DUP Councillor Peter Johnston said there are “many areas” in which the council would want “further clarification”. He questioned the proposed location in relation to Glenarm as well as potential impact on tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenarm Marina. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs highlighted concern over the proposed location of the wind turbines in relation to the Larne to Cairnryan ferry route.

“We want to reflect that it should be kept away from the main ferry routes,” he stated. “If the weather breaks, they may not follow the intended route. We want to reflect potential hazard.”

Cllr Johnston suggested the council takes legal advice “in terms of giving an opinion at this stage”. It was agreed that the response with amendments will be brought to the next council meeting in July for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Channel Wind is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBM Offshore. The projects, (North Channel Wind One and Two) will be located between nine and 25 kilometres from shore at a depth of approximately 120 metres.

Concern was voiced at council over the proposed location of the wind turbines in relation to the Larne to Cairnryan ferry route (stock image). Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The project is at the scoping stage of development, which the company says, provides “an opportunity to consult with local communities and wider stakeholders during the design stage in order to develop the most suitable and appropriate proposals possible”.

The proposed locations are off the east coast of County Antrim with North Channel Wind Two to be situated off the east coast of County Antrim and north coast of County Down. Turbines up to 325m tip height are proposed at both locations.

North Channel Wind one will have proposed turbines at a distance of between nine and 25 kms from the shore. North Channel Wind Two will have proposed turbines between 15 and 24 kms from the shore, if the plan goes ahead.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter