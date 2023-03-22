Flowerbed and planting sponsorship opportunities available in Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster District Council is inviting organisations and businesses to submit proposals for flowerbed and planting sponsorship in towns and villages across the district.

This is a great opportunity for local organisations and businesses to increase their profile and visibility by displaying their name and logo at various prominent positions throughout the Mid Ulster area.

Sponsorship will be for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension.

A huge amount of effort is put in by Mid Ulster District Council’s ground team to grow, plant and ensure the tens of thousands of flowers are watered and looked after daily.

The pretty flowerbed at the junction of Coolshinney Road with Moneymore Road in Magherafelt.

Speaking about the sponsorship opportunities, Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said: “The Flowerbed and planting sponsorship offered by the Council affords businesses and organisations in Mid Ulster the opportunity to not only increase visibility of their business, but the chance to promote, profile and showcase their offering to a broader audience during what continues to be a very important period of recovery. This partnership has always proven very successful and beneficial to both the Council and the sponsoring organisation or business.

“I would encourage any organisation or business in Mid Ulster interested in availing of this excellent promotional opportunity to apply before the deadline.”

Sponsorship bids are invited from Wednesday, March 29, and must be received by Friday April 14.

For more information and to view the list of the potential sponsorship locations, go to: www.midulstercouncil.org/flowerbeds. For a copy of the application form, email [email protected] or telephone 03000 132 132.

