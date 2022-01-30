Food and drink producers can sign up to networking events

The re-launch of the Mid and East Antrim Food & Drink Network took place on January 19 and was a great success. It saw old and new businesses getting together from the borough.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “The relaunch of the Food and Drink Network event was a success and allowed local businesses to initially engage with Council, the network facilitators and indeed each other and find out more about the plans ahead for the network. “I would urge food and drink producers throughout the Borough to get involved by attending one of the events planned, to gain knowledge and take up the opportunity to carve out how the network can develop to support you going forward and play ultimately showcase the wonderful produce Mid and East Antrim has to offer.”

There is still time to get involved.

Birnie Consultants will facilitate one session per month up to June 22 on a range of topics specially tailored for food & drink producers to help your business flourish. These sessions are aimed at not only supporting your business growth but also act as a catalyst for conversation to inform an action plan for the network beyond June 2022.

They are: February 23 – Existing and emerging market drivers & consumer trends; March 23 – Marketing/Telling your business story: April 27 - Meet the buyer prep for Balmoral Show: May 25 – Being a sustainable business; June 22 – Business Upscaling