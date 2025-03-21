Food Heartland marks 10 years of success with the unveiling of local ‘Champions’

Food Heartland has proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary with a series of successful events held from March 10-14, recognising a decade of supporting and promoting the rich agri-food heritage of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

The events celebrated the talent, dedication, and innovation of the region’s producers, chefs, and farmers, while also unveiling the inaugural Food Heartland Champions – a significant milestone in the initiative’s history.

Since its inception in 2015, Food Heartland has played a vital role in elevating the borough’s reputation as a centre for outstanding food and drink. This milestone celebration highlighted the remarkable progress over the past decade and reinforced the Council’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the growth and success of the agri-food sector.

A key feature of the celebrations was the introduction of the five Food Heartland Champions for the year – Hannah Kee, Kat O’Reilly, Ben Allen, Jane Walker, and Mervyn Steenson. Each role recognises the individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the borough’s food economy.

Chefs and Hospitality Champion, Mervyn Steenson

The events also acknowledged the valuable support of key partners, including the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), Southern Regional College (SRC), and Food NI, whose collaboration has been instrumental in developing the borough as ‘the Food Heartland of Northern Ireland.’

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage said: "Food Heartland has played a pivotal role in elevating our borough’s reputation as a hub for outstanding food and drink. Over the past ten years, we have seen remarkable growth in the sector, with our local producers and businesses earning recognition far beyond Northern Ireland. This milestone is a testament to the talent, resilience, and collaborative spirit of our agri-food community. As we look to the future, we remain committed to supporting and promoting our local food industry, ensuring it continues to thrive."

The celebratory events were held in the Fifth Quarter in Banbridge, the Bramley Barn at Long Meadow Cider and the Hay Loft in Armagh Stables at the Palace Demesne and were attended by network members, and representatives from the food and drink industry.

Food Heartland was established to foster collaboration between local farmers, producers, chefs, and hospitality providers, creating a vibrant and sustainable food network and promoting field to fork. Over the years, it has supported businesses through training, networking opportunities, and promotional initiatives, helping to raise the profile of local products and secure new market opportunities.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage with Food Heartland Champions Ben Allen and Jane Walker, alongside ABC Council Head of Economic Development, Nicola Wilson.

With a legacy of success and a bright future ahead, the Food Heartland will continue to champion local talent, encouraging innovation and growth within the borough’s food and drink sector. To find out more or to become a member, visit www.foodheartland.com