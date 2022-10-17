Headquartered near Enniskillen , Balcas is a large manufacturer of timber products and a generator of renewable electricity.It had a plant operating in Magherafelt for some years after it acquired the former Lee's sawmill in 1993.

It is the largest manufacturer of renewable wood pellet fuel for heat in the UK and Ireland and 100% of its raw materials come from the sustainably managed forests of Ireland and Scotland.As a new NI Chamber Patron, the company joins a select group of leading businesses who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.