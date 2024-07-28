Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for a fireworks storage and distribution facility outside Antrim was approved at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, despite a recommendation for refusal.

The proposal is to erect 20 shipping containers and an office on vacant land at Ladyhill Quarry, at Ladyhill Road.

The application was deferred at the May meeting of the committee to give the applicant an opportunity to provide more information, councillors were reminded.

At this meeting, the committee was told: “The applicant seeks to store under two tonnes of potassium nitrate which can give off irritating/toxic fumes (or gases) in a fire.

Proposed former quarry location. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“Whilst there is no information submitted concerning safety or fire risk, no further information has been requested, as the principle of development is considered unacceptable.”

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee that at this month’s meeting there was no change to the recommendation to refuse. She went on to say that the applicant submitted information which highlighted the safety distance required.

The officer said she did not believe that the applicant has considered all potential sites within the borough. One letter of objection has been received over what she described as “non-compliance with planning policy”.

Urban Sites

A representative for the applicant said that a “significant amount of information” was submitted with the planning application. He indicated an assessment of urban sites has been carried out at locations including Glengormley, Crumlin and Aldergrove.

He stated: “We are of the opinion that the council should be supporting and encouraging legitimate businesses to make sure they can do business in the borough.”

He maintained an “old quarry away from houses” would be a place to store fireworks. He also pointed out that the former quarry site is 97 acres and the proposed development would be “close to the entrance”.

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE asked: “Given the nature of the proposal and given your knowledge of the business are you aware of any similar business of this nature and size being in a settlement?”

He was advised by the representative that this was definitely not the case as the Health and Safety Executive would carry out an assessment to determine if a premises would meet exclusion zone requirements.

Cllr Webb asked if the proposal could be given permission with the site restricted to this nature of business.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, explained that if the committee is against the recommendation and believes it is “acceptable in the countryside and what is being stated is an exceptional case”, it could be approved on that basis.

Cllr Webb proposed permission be granted as it is “an exceptional case” saying that there must be a condition this is the only business to operate from the site, seconded by Airport DUP Alderman Matthew Magill.

Following a vote by committee members, planning permission was granted after eight members were in favour and four against.