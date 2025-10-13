Foundry House project aims to deliver around 300 jobs in Ballyclare over the next decade

LEDCOM, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, is set to create a dynamic enterprise and innovation centre for the Ballyclare area with the aim of supporting 200 business start-ups and approximately 300 jobs over the next 10 years.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has approved £300,000 to support LEDCOM’s major refurbishment of Foundry House on the Doagh Road in Ballyclare.

As the local enterprise centre for the Ballyclare area and recognised as a centre of excellence for Larne and Ballyclare businesses, LEDCOM marked its 40th anniversary in 2025. With a Ballyclare resident as CEO, LEDCOM’s latest project will see Foundry House expanding from 6,500 square foot to 7,800 square foot, with new state-of-the-art private office units, coworking facilities and at least one meeting suite with conferencing capabilities.

Working in partnership with the council and aligned with the council’s ‘Space’ brand, it’s anticipated that the refurbishment project will support 200 business start ups with approximately 300 jobs created over the next 10 years, and 200 individuals will be supported from unemployment via training programmes.

The financial impact of these jobs is expected to total over £8M, with £1M recirculated into the wider Antrim and Newtownabbey economy. Initially, this project will safeguard 10 jobs and an additional 15 jobs will be created in the first two years through tenancy.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor, Leah Kirkpatrick commented: “We’re delighted to support such a worthwhile project in partnership with LEDCOM, that will bring new life to Foundry House, creating economic and employment opportunities as well as providing a hub for local businesses, right here in Ballyclare.

“This investment demonstrates the council’s commitment to strengthening our local town centres, ensuring that entrepreneurs have the facilities necessary to start and scale successful businesses that will ultimately bolster our wider rural economy. With the exciting growth of the Ballyclare area, this enterprise and innovation centre will help provide the type offacilities a growing population needs.

“Ballyclare is already well known as a strong business community, and with the modern facilities that will soon be available at Foundry House, we’re confident that even more entrepreneurs will choose the town as their base.”

Pictured outside Foundry House in Ballyclare, from left are, Councillor Ben Mallon, Chris Doyle, Economic Development Department at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Dr Norman Apsley OBE, LEDCOM Chairman, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM Chief Executive.

First established in 1985, LEDCOM has expanded its footprint in the Mid and East Antrim area in recent years by offering 100,00 square foot of lettable workspace across its four properties – Willowbank Business Park and Bank Road Business Park in Larne alongside Foundry House and the Work Cube in Ballyclare – providing additional trading space and mentoring opportunities for businesses in the vicinity via a number of training programmes.

The Foundry House expansion project will be completed in March 2026 and according to Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM Chief Executive, the upgraded facilities will be ideal for growing businesses, in areas such as IT, financial, professional services and creative and digital sectors.

“This project marks an exciting new chapter for LEDCOM and the Ballyclare community, as we establish a permanent, larger hub in the town,” Ken said.

“This refurbishment will provide modern workspaces, business support and event space, enabling us to host more start-ups, scale ups and training programmes. The expansion allows the pipeline from outreach and mentoring to translate into physical spaces where businesses can grow and thrive.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, centre, is pictured outside Foundry House in Ballyclare, alongside LEDCOM staff and councillors from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“At LEDCOM, we don’t believe that businesses need to establish themselves within city centres and this investment will add to the locality’s network of modern workspaces, supporting local entrepreneurship whilst stimulating job creation and economic activity. We hope that the refurbishment of Foundry House will bring more people, businesses and opportunities to the area, strengthening the economy and wider community in turn.”

For more information on LEDCOM and the services it provides, visit the website: www.ledcom.org.