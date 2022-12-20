Ryanair had announced four additional routes from Belfast International Airport for the 2023 summer season.

The company will operate flights to Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia.

Ryanair says it will provide over 140 weekly flights to and from Belfast International with two airport-based aircraft, delivering over 800 jobs.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s director of digital and marketing, said: “We are pleased to announce four additional routes at our new base at Belfast International for summer’23 to the exciting destinations of Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

"We will operate 16 total routes and two based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs at Belfast International.”He went on to call for the removal of Air Passenger Duty (APD) which he said could lead to further investment in the sector.

“To encourage additional investment from all airlines from next summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap ADP taxes for all flights, which currently put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.”

Welcoming the airline company’s announcement, Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, said: “The addition of a further four new routes by Ryanair is a fantastic way to end 2022. These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland.