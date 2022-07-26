Four Star Pizza to open 18 new outlets and create 360 jobs in Northern Ireland

The expansion is part of an all-Ireland growth, with 27 new stores and 540 jobs on the cards for the Republic of Ireland in the same period.

The Irish-owned chain, which was established in 1986, currently operates 14 outlets in Northern Ireland.

New CEO Colin Hughes and his new senior management team have set their sights on bringing the total number of Four Star Pizza stores to more than 100 by 2025.

With a wealth of senior executive experience for a host of major hospitality-based companies, Lurgan-born Hughes took over the role of CEO for Four Star Pizza (Ireland) in January this year.

Following a root and branch review of Four Star’s business, he has identified several areas for growth, setting a target to open an additional 27 stores in the Republic and a further 18 in Northern Ireland.

The proposed timeframe for this expansion includes the opening of four new stores this year with a further 16 in 2023 and 25 more in 2024.

An average of 20 jobs per store will see the company create a total of 900+ new jobs during this period.

“It’s been an extremely busy, but very productive, first few months in the job,” explained Colin. “Our ultimate goal is for virtually everyone in Ireland, north and south, to have access to a local Four Star Pizza outlet, and the road to achieving that has already started.

“As purse strings tighten across the country, the convenience, affordability and value for money that Four Star Pizza provides, without compromising on quality, has provided a platform from which we can expand to satisfy increasing demand from our loyal and ever-growing customer base.

“From the outset, my priority was to carry out a full review of the business and speak to each and every one of our valued franchisees, who have been amazing in helping me understand the many facets and challenges of running one of the country’s biggest franchisee networks.

“Add the current situation in Ukraine and a cost-of-living crisis into the mix and, as far as the wider business environment goes, we’re currently in the midst of a perfect storm but the frontline feedback from our franchisee base remains positive with sales volumes and average transaction spends holding up well.

“The good news, from a Four Star Pizza point of view, is that we are operating from a position of strength, having just enjoyed our best year to date in 2021*, and having carried out a data-driven location analysis of our business, I am very excited at the potential to grow the business across many areas, not least geographically,” he added.

Aside from company expansion, Hughes has targeted a number of other areas to accelerate Four Star’s forward momentum and continue improving the quality of its products and services to customers.

These include a focus on franchisee training, quality control, menu improvements, new product development and innovation, brand refreshment, store refurbishments, delivery options, enhancing the company’s digital proposition and – crucially – securing all-important supply chains which have been significantly impacted by global events.

Currently the company is engaged in a proactive campaign to identify new store locations and recruit potential franchisees.

According to Colin Hughes, interested parties do not need any previous pizza experience as Four Star Pizza will provide all the necessary training in food preparation, accounts, customer service, delivery and marketing.

“We’re on the hunt for any potential entrepreneurs with a good business brain to consider joining our growing network and becoming part of a progressive company with a very strong brand,” continued Hughes.

“In just a few months you could own a brand new business, built around a highly successful model and with all the support you need from a team of business experts to help you to recruit, manage, grow and thrive in your chosen town or city,” he added.

“Becoming a Four Star Pizza franchisee requires a lot of commitment but we are here to help and we offer an extensive training programme to enable franchisees to reach the required levels in terms of operations, marketing and customer service.